Automakers in North America produced 1,672,776 light vehicles in March, rising 8.9% year-over-year. The biggest improvement was seen in Mexico, where light-vehicle production skyrocketed 39.9% to 371,827 units, a record high for any month. Several models have begun production there since March 2016 including the Dodge Journey, Kia Forte, Nissan Kicks and Audi Q5. Car production jumped 35.1% and light-truck output rose 47.5% to 154,498 units. FCA was up 92.3%, GM increased 27.9% and ...