Automakers in North America slowed light-vehicle production 12.7% in September to 1,334,801 units. U.S. plants built 859,131 LVs, tumbling 17.7% year-over-year to the lowest September total since 2012. Car production shrank 37.3% to 214,948 units, due to slowdowns almost across the board, including from General Motors (-64.3%), Honda (-58.1%) and Hyundai (-29.0%). Light-truck output in the U.S. fell 8.1% to 644,183 units. FCA was down 11.6% to 101,054 and GM slowed 15.0% to 119,025. Going ...