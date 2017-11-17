North America light-vehicle production totaled 1,562,241 units in October, a 4.2% decrease from same-month 2016. Assembly plants in Canada saw the biggest slowdown, plummeting 22.4% to 151,221 light vehicles, the smallest October volume in over 30 years. Light-truck output shrank 34.7%, while car production inched up 2.9% to 65,248. Much of the light-truck decline came from FCA’s Windsor, ON, plant which was shut down for retooling to adjust to changes in U.S. airbag ...
