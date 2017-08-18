July North America light-vehicle production decreased 10.3% year-over-year to 1,057,858 units, while several plants took extended summer breaks. Still, it was only five years ago that the region’s total topped one million units for the first time and it has yet to fall back below that mark. Car production absorbed much of the slowdown, tumbling 23.6% to 342,778 builds. Light-truck output slipped 2.1% to 715,080 in July, but was still 3.6% ahead of 7-month 2016. Mexico continued to ...