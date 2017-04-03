Numerous upward and downward output adjustments in the latest round of second-quarter North American production plans virtually cancel each other, leaving the industry’s second-quarter production tally nearly unchanged from where it was a month ago.

Currently on tap are 4,778,800 car and truck assemblies. That reflects an increase of just 1,900 units from the 4,776,900 vehicles slated for completion following the industry’s March 6 review. Thus, North American assembly plants now are set to build an average of 75,854 vehicles daily in April-June, 0.3% more than the 75,660 assembled daily in like-2016 and 4.1% above the 72,863 built each day in January-March on an estimated volume of 4,590,400 units.

First-half output of 9,369,200 is 1.4% higher than prior-year’s 9,236,500 vehicles, but 2.8% short of matching the record 9,634,827 cars and trucks built in like-2000.

In a modest reversal of recent trends, the latest second-quarter revisions find car production up 5,900 units over the previous slate, to 1,660,800 from 1,654,900. Truck assemblies are down 4,000 units to 3,118,000 light-, medium- and heavy-duty units.

The most significant changes in Q2 plans include a 21,500-unit cut at Fiat-Chrysler assemblies, nearly all of it in light trucks, and a 15,000-unit reduction at Toyota, where the elimination of 21,000 cars was partially offset by a 6,000-unit increase in trucks. Hyundai’s second-quarter slate has been cut by 14,000 vehicles, thanks to a reduction of 17,500 cars and a 3,500-unit increase in CUV production.

Offsetting those declines are increases of 16,100 units at Kia and 12,300 at Volkswagen. Nissan’s revised output also shows a net gain of 18,500 vehicles, reflecting a 10,000-unit decline in trucks and a 28,500-unt increase in car production.

Smaller cuts elsewhere also are being offset by modest increases.

The April-June adjustments follow an estimated 43,300-unit reduction in first-quarter output, including a March shortfall of 34,900 cars and light trucks.

The revised first-half data show FCA, Ford and GM together are slated to build 98.1% of their prior-year volume in January-June, while transplants are set to complete 105.8% of their like-2016 tally.

Dedicated medium-and heavy-duty truck makers have schedule output at 84.0% of year-go.

