Automakers delivered 7.78 million vehicles worldwide in May, improving 2.7% from same-month 2016 after a slow April. Demand was strong in South America for the third time this year, soaring 18.3% to 343,000 units. Still, the total was around 500,000 just five years ago. Brazil witnessed a huge 16.8% jump to 196,000 units. While it still is the region’s largest market by far, Brazil has gone from a 78% share in 2009 to around 57% currently. Argentina picked up the slack in May, ...