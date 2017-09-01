Automakers delivered 7.40 million vehicles in July, starting off second-half 2017 2.9% ahead of year-ago. Many large markets saw improvements, while others experienced slow demand. North America was the only region to sell fewer vehicles than last July, falling 5.7% to 1.75 million. The decline was due to weak sales in the U.S., which fell 6.8% to 1.44 million vehicles, the seventh straight month of losses. Mexico’s total fell 7.0% short of year-ago’s record with 125,000 ...