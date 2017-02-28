Global automakers delivered 7.55 million vehicles in January, rising 3.7% above year-ago and starting 2017 on a high note. For the first time in more than a year, sales in South America increased 10.9% year-over-year to 304,000 units. Growth was seen in Argentina (+61.6%), Chile (+7.5%) and Uruguay (+16.9%), a month after OPEC agreed to reduce oil production and price-per-barrel began to rise. In Europe, sales were up 9.7% to 1.51 million. Many countries witnessed double-digit growth, ...