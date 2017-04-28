Global sales totaled 9.38 million vehicles in March, rising 5.5% over year-ago with gains coming from all four regions. The most surprising and improved result came from South America, where sales soared 14.1% to 339,000 units. Though the region continued to suffer from political unrest and economic crises, this third month of gains after two years of losses may mark a turning point for the auto industry. Argentina saw the biggest percentage growth, topping year-ago by 36.5% with 76,000 ...