Worldwide vehicle sales totaled 7.30 million in April, falling 3.2% year-over-year, marking the first decline in 20 months. The weak demand around the globe may be partially explained by the Easter holiday bringing fewer selling days and was celebrated in March last year. Europe sales dropped 6.1% to 1.63 million, with losses in most large markets. France fell 5.0% to 213,000, Germany was down 8.3% to 319,000 and the U.K. tumbled 18.9% to 180,000. Russia was a rare bright spot with sales ...