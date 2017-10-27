Automakers delivered 8.71 million vehicles worldwide in September, a 4.6% increase from same-month 2016. Sales were strong in North America, up 5.0% to 1.86 million, thanks to a 6.2% boost from the U.S. to 1.55 million. With eight months of losses, the U.S. 9-month total still was 1.9% below like-2016 with 13.10 million. Demand in Canada grew 7.7% to 191,000 units, a record September total, and was up 5.4% year-to-date. Mexico sales slid 11.5% below last year’s September record to ...