Automakers sold close to 7 million vehicles worldwide in February, a 6.9% jump over same-month 2016. The biggest gain was seen in the Asia-Pacific region, up 15.9% to 3.30 million units, where a growing middle class has created a surge of new buyers in recent years. China sales increased 22.0% over like-2016 to 1.94 million vehicles, after a slow January. As one of the only countries to gain market share last month, China commanded 27.7% of world sales, up from year-ago’s ...