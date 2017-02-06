With a $25,000 prize on the line, enterprising Northwood University students go for it.
Students at Northwood University take this contest seriously.
After all, they’re fledgling entrepreneurs in the school’s unique automotive marketing and management program and the prize is more than a tin-cup trophy, shiny blue ribbon or $50 gift card good at the college book store.
Rather, it’s $25,000 split among the 3-person team that wins the F&I Innovator of the Year contest. Here's an inside look at the collegiate competition.