New and emerging technologies are reshaping dealership finance and insurance department operations.
Traditionalists contend the best way to sell finance and insurance products is one-on-one at car dealerships.
After all, they say, getting customers to buy F&I products – ranging from extended service contracts to gap insurance to wheel-and-tire protection plans – requires a skilled salesperson who highlights needs and value.
But who says the F&I manager and customer must be in the same room? Or even the same state.