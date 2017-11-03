One less selling day this year compared to last didn’t stop Canadian dealers from setting record October sales, up 10.5% to 163,793 light vehicles, a rate of 6,552 daily. Light-truck sales continued to flourish, marking the 12th consecutive October record, a string beginning with 56,332 deliveries in 2006. Up 18.6%, October rose to 115,799 units compared to 2016’s 101,667. General Motors boosted sales 49.5% to 22,343 light trucks with large gains from all brands and claimed the ...