 
WardsAuto
Home > South Korea Vehicle Sales, August 2017

South Korea Vehicle Sales, August 2017

Nov 1, 2017

South Korea vehicle sales by vehicle type and company for August 2017.

 

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"South Korea Vehicle Sales, August 2017" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Register
Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Nov 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

October 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry To Hit 18.1 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers to report 1.35 million light-vehicle sales in October....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Oct 27, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Used-Car Leasing Sets Dealership Group Apart

“We’re excited about the opportunity used-car leasing presents,” says Mark Watson of the employee-owned Van Horn Group....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×