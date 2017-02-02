 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Days Supply, January 2017 (PRESS)

U.S. Light Vehicle Days Supply, January 2017 (PRESS)

Feb 2, 2017

U.S. light vehicle days supply by company region and company; by vehicle type, source, and country of origin; by segment group, segment, and source; by vehicle type, company, source, brand, and model line for January 2017.

Media Credentials Required

Media credentials required to access this content. To apply, please provide your name, title, phone number and organization in an email message. (M)
 

SUBSCRIBERS: Visit Latest Data or the Data Center to access the most recent Premium-access version of this table, featuring expanded subscriber-only content.

Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Feb 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Sales Start 2017 Relatively Strong in January  

Midsize cars took a beating in January, with nearly every automaker recording double-digit losses in the segment...More

Jan 31, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Some Car Dealership Sales Pitches Outdated, Says F&I Coach

“There is more to successful F&I sales than presenting a product menu you need to defend,” says Ben Brannon of Brannon Honda....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×