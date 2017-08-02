 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Days Supply, July 2017 (PRESS)

U.S. Light Vehicle Days Supply, July 2017 (PRESS)

Aug 2, 2017

U.S. light vehicle days supply by company region and company; by vehicle type, source, and country of origin; by segment group, segment, and source; by vehicle type, company, source, brand, and model line for July 2017.

Media Credentials Required

Media credentials required to access this content. To apply, please provide your name, title, phone number and organization in an email message. (M)
 

SUBSCRIBERS: Visit Latest Data or the Data Center to access the most recent Premium-access version of this table, featuring expanded subscriber-only content.

Already registered? here.
Insights
Aug 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Sales Decline Seventh Consecutive Month in July  

How market leader GM deals with its inventory surplus will determine the strength of a summer sell-down....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 2

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Jul 25, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Consumers Pretty Good at Self-Evaluating Trade-Ins

“So customers are evaluating their cars?” a dealer asked incredulously when an online tool was first introduced....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×