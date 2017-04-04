 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Days Supply, March 2017 (PRESS)

U.S. Light Vehicle Days Supply, March 2017 (PRESS)

Apr 4, 2017

U.S. light vehicle days supply by company region and company; by vehicle type, source, and country of origin; by segment group, segment, and source; by vehicle type, company, source, brand, and model line for March 2017.

Media Credentials Required

Media credentials required to access this content. To apply, please provide your name, title, phone number and organization in an email message. (M)
 

SUBSCRIBERS: Visit Latest Data or the Data Center to access the most recent Premium-access version of this table, featuring expanded subscriber-only content.

Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Apr 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Light-Vehicles Sales Fall Third Straight Month in March  

There are more signs of weakness in trucks, with growth consolidating more in the midsize CUV sector from the low-end to the premium-priced vehicles....More

Feb 10, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Mar 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

It’s Not That Auto Dealers Hate Regulations

“We’re looking for clarity and consistency,” NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli says of proposed regulatory reform....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×