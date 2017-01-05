 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Inventory, December 2016

U.S. Light Vehicle Inventory, December 2016

Jan 5, 2017

U.S. light vehicle inventory by company region and company; by vehicle type, source, and country of origin; by segment group, segment, and source; by vehicle type, company, source, brand, and model line for December 2016.

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"U.S. Light Vehicle Inventory, December 2016" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Jan 5, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

NA Output: Q4 Loss Is Q1 Gain

After a record 2016 performance, market uncertainty has prompted automakers to move output from December into January-March, giving them more wiggle room to meet market demands....More

Jan 5, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

2017 Winner: Ford Focus RS 2.3L Turbo 4-Cyl.

If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one. Scores were high across the board, and there was no real debate among the judges during final deliberations as to whether this high-performance challenger was trophy-worthy....More

Dec 16, 2016
Article
WardsAuto

Exec Runs Company With ‘Evangelistic Spirit’

In a WardsAuto Q&A, the CEO of EFG Companies talks about big changes in car dealership F&I operations....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×