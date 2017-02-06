 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Inventory, January 2017 - UPDATED

U.S. Light Vehicle Inventory, January 2017 - UPDATED

Feb 6, 2017

U.S. light vehicle inventory by company region and company; by vehicle type, source, and country of origin; by segment group, segment, and source; by vehicle type, company, source, brand, and model line for January 2017.

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"U.S. Light Vehicle Inventory, January 2017 - UPDATED" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Feb 6, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Record January U.S. Inventory Portends Robust February Sales  

Among automakers, how market leader General Motors deals with rising inventory will have the biggest impact on whether February sales rise or fall....More

Feb 6, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Chevrolet Volt 1.5L DOHC 4-cyl./Dual Motor EREV -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Tim Grewe, chief engineer-electrification, accepts General Motors' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Feb 6, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

The Big Story: Behind the Scenes of the F&I Innovator of Year Contest

With a $25,000 prize on the line, enterprising Northwood University students go for it....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×