 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Sales, April 2017 (PRESS)

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales, April 2017 (PRESS)

May 2, 2017

U.S. light vehicle sales for April 2017 presented in interactive Excel tables and charts. Expandable reports highlight results by Company, Source, Segment, Model Line and Power Source by units or market share. Includes SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rates), Top 15 models by vehicle type, and filterable flat file to query or export to external reports.

 

Media Credentials Required

Media credentials required to access this content. To apply, please provide your name, title, phone number and organization in an email message. (M)
 

SUBSCRIBERS: Visit Latest Data or the Data Center to access the most recent Premium-access version of this table, featuring expanded subscriber-only content.

Already registered? here.
Insights
May 2, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

April 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry Hit 16.8 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers reported 1.42 million light-vehicle sales in April....More

Apr 27, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Very Special Engine, Very Special Car 3

“If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one.” WardsAuto editor David Zoia enthuses about the 350-hp 2.3L turbo-4 in the Ford Focus RS....More

May 2, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

To Great Effect, CR-V Chooses Redesign Road Less Taken

Honda’s makeover of its venerable CUV for ’17 not only won over our judges, the redesign that’s anything but play-it-safe also has turned the best-selling model into one of the best-looking in its class....More

Mar 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

It’s Not That Auto Dealers Hate Regulations

“We’re looking for clarity and consistency,” NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli says of proposed regulatory reform....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×