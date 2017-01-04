 
U.S. Light Vehicle Sales, December 2016 (PRESS)

Jan 4, 2017

U.S. light vehicle sales for December 2016 presented in interactive Excel tables and charts. Expandable reports highlight results by Company, Source, Segment, Model Line and Power Source by units or market share. Includes SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rates), Top 15 models by vehicle type, and filterable flat file to query or export to external reports.

Jan 4, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

December Surge Lifts 2016 Sales to Record 17.5 Million Units  

An indicator of where much of the December incentive push was focused was the somewhat better results in cars when compared with the first 11 months of 2016.

Dec 6, 2016
Video
WardsAuto

2017 Wards 10 Best Engines: Falling in Love With 6-Cyl. Turbos 2

BMW and Ford each have two stout turbo-6s in the hunt this year, while Infiniti has one. All five are smooth, extremely refined, reasonably fuel-efficient and dishing up loads of horsepower and torque.

Dec 16, 2016
Article
WardsAuto

Exec Runs Company With 'Evangelistic Spirit'

In a WardsAuto Q&A, the CEO of EFG Companies talks about big changes in car dealership F&I operations.

