 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Summary, March 2017

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Summary, March 2017

Apr 3, 2017

U.S. light vehicle sales updates by company for March 2017. Includes WardsAuto projections for all companies, overwritten with actual data as companies report, along with a running total of reported actuals by company. Updated throughout U.S. Sales Reporting Day (April 3, 2017).

REGISTER NOW

To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:

  • Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
  • Participate in forums
  • Comment on articles
  • Sign up for e-newsletters
  • And much more!
     

Free Registration
Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Apr 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

March 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry to Hit 16.7 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers to sell 1.61 million light vehicles in March, up 2.6% from year-ago....More

Feb 10, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Apr 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Honda Civic Cabin Overcompensates for Past Sins

“Our goal was to make the very best compact-class car in the world,” says Civic Interior Engineering Project Leader Mike Narazaki....More

Mar 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

It’s Not That Auto Dealers Hate Regulations

“We’re looking for clarity and consistency,” NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli says of proposed regulatory reform....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×