 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Summary, September 2017

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Summary, September 2017

Oct 3, 2017

U.S. light vehicle sales updates by company for September 2017. Includes WardsAuto projections for all companies, overwritten with actual data as companies report, along with a running total of reported actuals by company. Updated throughout U.S. Sales Reporting Day (Oct 3, 2017).

REGISTER NOW

To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:

  • Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
  • Participate in forums
  • Comment on articles
  • Sign up for e-newsletters
  • And much more!
     

Free Registration
Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Oct 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

September 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry to Surpass 17.0 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers to report 1.44 million light-vehicle sales in September...More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Oct 2, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Educating Rather Than Hard-Selling Connects With F&I Customers

An educational approach optimizes sales and customer satisfaction, says Ally’s Doug Timmerman on Autoline Spotlight video program....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×