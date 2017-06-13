 
WardsAuto
Home > U.S. Truck Sales by Company by GVW, May 2017

U.S. Truck Sales by Company by GVW, May 2017

Jun 13, 2017

U.S. truck sales by company, brand, and weight class for May 2017. Includes Class 1 and 2 sales by body style and brand.

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"U.S. Truck Sales by Company by GVW, May 2017" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Register
Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Jun 7, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Mexico Sees May LV Sales Record

After an April respite, Mexico LV sales bounced back to a record level in May, thanks to benchmark light-truck deliveries....More

Apr 27, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Very Special Engine, Very Special Car 3

“If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one.” WardsAuto editor David Zoia enthuses about the 350-hp 2.3L turbo-4 in the Ford Focus RS....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Jun 7, 2017
IdeaXchange
WardsAuto

Minimizing the Rising Cost of Compliance

It’s easy to conclude that with even greater federal oversight in auto finance, compliance costs have continued to grow, further constricting dealership profit margins. The fact is, compliance isn’t going away....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×