 
WardsAuto
Home > World Vehicles in Operation by Vehicle Type, 1930-2016

World Vehicles in Operation by Vehicle Type, 1930-2016

Sep 1, 2017

World vehicles in operation by vehicle type for 1930-2016.

Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)

"World Vehicles in Operation by Vehicle Type, 1930-2016" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:

  All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
  Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
  •   Global sales and production data by country
  •   U.S. model-line inventory data
  •   Engine and equipment installation rates
  •   WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
  •   Product Cycle chart
  •   Interrelationships among major OEMs
  •   Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
   •  Historical data and much more!


For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
 

Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.

Register
Already registered? here.
Related
Insights
Sep 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

August 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry to Hit 16.5 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers to report 1.51 million light-vehicle sales in August....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Aug 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

F&I Director Determined to Help Bring e-Contracting to Dealer Group

E-contracting is touted as reducing paperwork, reducing errors and speeding up funding and cash flows....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×