When it looks at its dealers in the U.S., Cadillac sees strength in numbers.

The General Motors luxury brand didn’t always see it that way. Quite the opposite. It thought it had too many dealers. It does, according to a conventional measurement that divides total sales by the number of dealers to get throughput, or average sales per store. It’s often used as gauge for dealer profitability.

But Cadillac is working with what it has – 924 dealers – and attempting to leverage the positive side of having a lot of people pitching its products.