Hamilton to discuss both threats and opportunities in auto retailing.

Hiring the perfect dealership sales team, selling to young consumers and marketing in a mobile-first world are among discussion topics at this year’s DrivingSales Presidents Club conference April 9-10 in New York City.

The event is intended for dealers and dealership general managers. Organizers say the agenda centers on critical operations, with discussions led by experts in their field.

Motivational speaker David Mead will tell what successful leaders do to inspire their teams to achieve great things.

DrivingSales founder and CEO Jared Hamilton will speak on building an organization that deals daily with both threats and opportunities.

Click here to register for the event and obtain more information on it.