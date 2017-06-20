With FCA US’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon going on sale this fall, the automaker announces its plan for how the 840-hp muscle car will be allocated to its dealers.

Dealers can begin ordering the Demon as early as Wednesday if they sold more than one Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in the past 12 months, but can order only as many Demons as they are allocated.

Additionally, dealer allocation will be based on 60% Challenger SRT Hellcat and 40% Challenger and Dodge Charger sales performances.

Demons sold at or below their base price of $84,995 will receive priority scheduling resulting in lower serial numbers; however, Demons sold for more than the base price will be built after priority production is completed.

FCA will distribute 3,000 Demons to U.S. dealers and 300 to Canadian dealers.

“We know some dealers may be tempted to sell to the highest bidder, but we are encouraging them to leverage the Demon as a halo for both the brand and their dealership, to bring customers into their showrooms and see everything we have to offer,” says Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat for FCA North America.

To assist customers and dealers in tracking their orders, Dodge is creating a new Demon Concierge hotline and website.

“We learned a lot when we launched the wildly popular SRT Hellcats,” Kuniskis says. “We’ve taken that information and created an allocation plan that is clear and concise, builds on Demon’s position as the Dodge/SRT halo and makes it easy for our customers to understand how they can put a Demon into their garage and, ultimately, out on the drag strip.”

The Demon is the first-ever production car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified by Guinness World Records, and it’s the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h), as certified by National Hot Rod Assn. It also registers the highest g-force (1.8 g) ever recorded at launch in a production car, FCA says.