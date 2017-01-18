ZHUHAI, China – When a customer buys a new car at one of Lei Shing Hong Group’s Mercedes-Benz dealerships in China, their WeChat account is added to a special LSH group on the omnipresent Chinese-social media platform.

Through it, the owner receives service reminders, info about potential recall bulletins and general information about what LSH is doing as a group.

“We want to engage them at a very early stage,” Anthony Teo, director-aftersales network for Lei Shing Hong Auto Management, tells WardsAuto. “It lets them feel they are connected to us.”

Profits are low or nonexistent for many dealerships in China. Meanwhile, new-car sales growth is forecasted to slow in the coming year. Fixed operations are becoming more and more important as a source of revenue and profits. Social media is a vital tool to stay in touch with customers and lure them back into the dealership for service and more.

Fixed operations accounts for 10% of LSH Auto’s total revenue, Teo says, noting, “Also, it is very profitable.”

Lei Shing Hong Auto Management is a division of Lei Shing Hong, a business conglomerate based in Hong Kong. LSH, which owns Mercedes dealerships across China, including seven in the Shanghai area, has a number of strategies to tie owners to their dealership.

When someone purchases a new vehicle at an LSH store in mainland China, they have the option of purchasing a welcome package – whose name roughly translates as “gathering the energy together.”

With the package, for the next three months the customer receives engine checks, polishing and other special services in the dealership where the vehicle was purchased.

Extended warranties are another way LSH ties customers to its dealerships. The Mercedes-Benz factory warranty is three years; LSH offers an extended warranty of five years. The take rate is about 50%, says Teo.

“We want the customer to get used to the kind of aftersales service they can experience at the dealership,” he says.

Some three-quarters of China’s dealerships are unprofitable or barely breaking even, according the China Automotive Dealers Assn. While new light-vehicle sales rose nearly 16% in October the rate of growth has been slowing.

Much of the growth was being driven by consumer fears a tax cut on vehicles with small-engine displacements would expire at year’s end. While it won’t be eliminated, China’s government says that the purchase tax on vehicles with 1.6L or smaller engines will rise to 7.5% from the current 5%. That is expected to reduce sales in 2017