The PSA Group has set up its first three-brand retail mega-store bringing all its private-vehicle products together under one roof.

It has opened a site in France’s Hauts-de-France region, in the town of Roncq, north of the French Flanders capital of Lille. The site handles the group’s Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands with 75 professionals serving customers.

With a total surface area of 6.2 acres (15.5 ha) including two acres (5 ha) of covered space, the site is designed to cater to a large number of customers with spaces dedicated to each of the brands to reflect the latest trends and their individual image.

The site is designed to support a full-year sales target of 4,320 vehicles (3,120 new and 1,200 used) and a volume of 40,000 hours of servicing per year in the brands’ after-sales workshop.

Hervé Krux, head of PSA Retail France, says, “The Roncq site illustrates the top-quality approach that we want to implement in our three-brand sites, with a distinctive customer experience for each brand reflecting each brand’s own identity, combined with a top-class after-sales service, which will promote customer loyalty and help to win new customers.”