Lutz (right) and Gilchrist elected to top NADA posts.

The National Automobile Dealers Assn.'s 63-member board of directors elected Wes Lutz as 2018 chairman of the trade group.

“I am honored to serve as NADA chairman as we begin the next century following NADA’s 100 years of existence,” says Lutz, who represents Michigan’s new-car dealers on NADA’s board.

Lutz, president of Extreme Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Jackson, MI, says he will carry forth the NADA mission of advocating new-car dealer concerns in the industry, legislative and regulatory affairs arenas. He also encourages dealers to adapt to retailing challenges ahead.

“From start to finish, the nation’s franchised new-car dealership network has to benefit consumers in newer ways than ever before,” says Lutz, who has been a dealer since 1976.

He is currently serving as NADA vice chairman, and previously served on NADA’s board from 2001 to 2004. His election as NADA chairman was a formality.

Charlie Gilchrist, who represents Northern Texas’ new-car dealers on NADA’s board, was elected vice chairman. Gilchrist is president of Southwest Ford in Weatherford, TX, and a Buick-GMC, Nissan and Mitsubishi dealer.

Bill Willis, president of Willis Automotive Group (Chevrolet-Buick-Ford) in Smyrna, DE, was re-elected as secretary.

Bob Shuman, president of Shuman Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Walled Lake, MI, was elected treasurer.

The new terms officially begin at the 2018 NADA convention in Las Vegas next March.