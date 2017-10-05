Video digital marketing reaches car consumers at their specific stages of buying and focuses on their particular vehicle interests.

To that point, I sat down with Oz Etzioni, cofounder and CEO of Clinch, a provider of one-to-one automotive video marketing. It serves real-time video content based in part on consumers’ online searches.

Q: Why does one-to-one video matter?

A: In today’s digital lifestyle, we are constantly consuming and are overloaded with information, mostly visual. For any marketer to win user attention, its messages need to be relevant for that specific individual. It needs to be personalized.

Potential customers should be treated online the same way you treat them when they walk into a dealership. Show the relevant car, color and features that interest them. Relevant messages and creative optimization help match each user, across any device.

Q: How is that achieved?

A: We use signals such as segmentation, website activities, demographics, location and more to seamlessly produce tailored video creative.

Q: Is it difficult for the dealership staff to do that versus just using the same video ad everywhere?

A: It doesn’t require the dealership staff to do anything. Dealers already have all the required assets. The ad production and distribution process is almost fully automated and requires zero technical integration from the dealership.

