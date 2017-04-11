“Tesla is inexplicable in terms of valuation,” Jackson says.

NEW YORK – Wall Street undervalues General Motors and overvalues Tesla, but that topsy-turvy irony won’t last, says Michael Jackson, CEO of AutoNation, the country’s largest dealership chain.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla hit a new first on Monday when its shares closed at $312.39. On paper, that makes it valued at about $50.9 billion, more than GM.

The seeming imbalance is ephemeral, Jackson predicts.

“There will be a correction in the next few years,” he says at an annual Automotive Forum that J.D. Power and the National Automobile Dealers Assn. put on in conjunction with the New York International Auto Show.

“Tesla is inexplicable in terms of valuation,” Jackson says of the start-up that sells two vehicle models and enjoys a cult-like customer base, however small. The company sold about 76,000 vehicles last year. GM delivered more than 3 million, according to WardsAuto.

Tesla investors reportedly believe the company, headed by charismatic Elon Musk, will grow as worldwide electric-vehicle sales increase.

Jackson is skeptical.

“(Tesla) is either one of the greatest Ponzi schemes of all time, or we’ll figure it all out,” he says. “What would impress me about Tesla? Selling vehicles at a profit.”

Jackson is known for his outspokenness as well as his tenure running a dealership group that sold nearly 600,000 new and used vehicles last year and had total revenue of $21.5 billion.

During a conference Q&A, he opined on various topics, including: