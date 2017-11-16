LONDON – An overwhelming majority of U.K. car buyers base their final decision on peer pressure from friends and family and would drive a test car to them to seek their approval.

A survey by Cooper Solution, a dealer management-services specialist, indicates 89% of new-car buyers admit their choice is heavily influenced by the reaction from their peers.

The study also points out the importance of extended and unaccompanied test drives in securing sales and enhancing attitudes toward dealers. With the average test drive lasting just 20 minutes, 49% of 200 used-car buyers said they would feel more positively about a dealer if they were offered such a test drive to make a more informed purchase decision.

While 43% said they would use the opportunity to show the car to friends and family to gauge their opinion, the vast majority admitted a positive response likely would swing a sale.

Another 15% would take the test car to show off to colleagues at work for that second opinion; 32% said an extended test drive would increase the chances of them “falling in love” with the car they were test-driving; and 20% said it would increase the probability of them buying that make and model of vehicle.

Of women surveyed, 25% were more likely to do day-to-day errands in an unaccompanied test-drive car compared with 23% of men, but both genders like to test a car to make sure it fits their lifestyle.

When it comes to test-driving the vehicle itself, overall performance was rated the most important factor, closely followed by visibility and ease of parking. While 42% of men tested a car for motorway driving, 38% of women were more likely to make sure there’s enough space in the trunk.

“The test drive process is a vital element of the customer purchase journey and substantially increases the chance of securing a sale,” says Dean Pipitone, a director of Cooper Solutions. “This is significantly heightened when a customer has the opportunity to bring to life the benefits of the vehicle, particularly when considering an upgrade.

“Being able to drive on familiar roads allows time for the customer to test out comfort, equipment and the way the vehicle handles and performs, as well as being able to (test-drive) the car without the pressure of a salesperson accompanying them.”