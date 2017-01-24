LONDON – Choosing a color for their new car has been a black-and-white issue for many U.K. residents. White was the top-selling color from 2013-2016 in the region after black was No.1 from 2009-2012, according to a study published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. More than a half-million U.K. new-car buyers chose white last year – one of every five registrations – although its popularity fell 2.1% from 2015. Of the 2.7 million new cars registered in ...