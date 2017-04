Demon Crate packs everything an owner needs to switch from street to drag strip.

High performance is alive and well at FCA's Dodge brand in the form of a spirited, street-to-strip Challenger SRT model called the Demon. Previewed on the eve of the New York auto show, the Demon brings muscle-car mayhem to Manhattan (see related story: Dodge Demon Unleashes Hellhound of Muscle-Car Madness ).