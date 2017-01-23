Achates promises combined city/highway CAFE of 37 mpg (6.4 L/100 km) and EPA fuel-economy ratings of 25/32 mpg (9.4-7.3 L/100 km) with demo 3-cyl. engine.
DETROIT – A modern incarnation of the 2-stroke opposed-piston engine is inching toward production for light vehicles as its key proponent, Achates Power of San Diego, claims nine customers have hired the company to develop, build and test engines, some of them for light vehicles. In addition, Achates President and CEO David Johnson says some engine manufacturers are retooling plants in certain parts of the world to produce Achates’ opposed-piston engines or are investing in this ...
REGISTER NOW
To access this content simply register below now.
Registering is easy and allows you to:
- Access all WardsAuto.com public content and newswire stories
- Participate in forums
- Comment on articles
- Sign up for e-newsletters
- And much more!