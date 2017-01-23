DETROIT – A modern incarnation of the 2-stroke opposed-piston engine is inching toward production for light vehicles as its key proponent, Achates Power of San Diego, claims nine customers have hired the company to develop, build and test engines, some of them for light vehicles. In addition, Achates President and CEO David Johnson says some engine manufacturers are retooling plants in certain parts of the world to produce Achates’ opposed-piston engines or are investing in this ...