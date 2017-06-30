GAYDON, U.K. – Aston Martin will bring out its first electric vehicle in 2019.

Less than two years after being unveiled as a concept, the U.K. luxury sports car manufacturer confirms the all-electric RapidE will enter production.

Set for a limited production run of 155 cars, the RapidE spearheads development of the brand’s low- and zero-emissions-vehicle strategy laid out by Aston Martin President and CEO Andy Palmer in the company’s Second Century Plan.

RapidE sees a continuation of the collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering that worked on the original RapidE Concept. Williams will assist Aston Martin with the task of engineering integration.

Based upon the upcoming Rapide AMR concept, RapidE will deliver 4-door sports-car looks and dynamics of the Rapide S powered by an all-electric powertrain replacing the 6.0L V-12 engine. More information about the RapidE’s all-electric powertrain will be revealed later.

“Having unveiled the RapidE Concept back in October 2015 we reach another milestone with the confirmation that we are now putting the first all-electric Aston Martin into production,” Palmer says.

“RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance doesn’t merely coexist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain but are enhanced by it. The internal-combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come,” he says.

“RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.”