The hybrid version of the German automaker’s most successful business car joins the 530-range lineup targeting fleets focused on fuel efficiency and carbon emissions.
Standard socket fully charges PHEV in less than five hours.
BMW will make its most serious stab to date at electrification for the business-fleet market with the launch of the plug-in hybrid 530e iPerformance sedan in March.
A hybrid version of its most successful business car joins the 530-range lineup targeting fleets focused on fuel efficiency and carbon emissions.
Its combination of a 2.0L 4-cyl. gasoline engine with an electric motor will generate a total system output of 252 hp, enough to accelerate 0-62 mph (100-km) in 6.2 seconds on the way to a 146 mph (235 km/h) top speed.
Performance notwithstanding, the car claims combined fuel consumption of 117.6 mpg (2.0 L/100 km) and an electric-only range of 29 miles (47 km) at a maximum speed of 87 mph (140 km) and an overall range of more than 400 miles (640 km) between refueling stops. It also claims to be the most efficient BMW 5-Series ever at 46 g/km of carbon dioxide.
The electric motor and combustion engine deliver power to the sedan’s rear wheels via a standard 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Positioning the electric motor upstream from the transmission also allows the gearbox’s ratios to be used in all-electric mode. This eliminates the need for a torque converter, reducing the vehicle’s overall weight.
The high-voltage battery pack, consisting of lithium-ion cells with a total capacity of 9.2 kWh, is placed in a space-saving location underneath the rear seat and includes efficient refrigerant cooling with a highly integrated low-temperature circuit. This arrangement allows 410L (14.4 cu.-ft.) of trunk capacity and a flat load compartment floor.
The 530e’s battery can be fully charged in less than five hours using a standard domestic power socket and in less than three hours if it is connected to a BMW i Wallbox with 3.7 kW charging capacity.
Pricing in the U.K starts at £43,985 ($54,411).