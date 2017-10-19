Cummins announces its R2.8 Turbo Diesel crate engine can be purchased exclusively at www.cumminsrepower.com.

The R2.8 Turbo Diesel is the first in a series of brand-new crate engines the Columbus, IN-based manufacturer will market directly to the consumer under the Cummins Repower program name. Priced at $8,999, the first shipments are to begin as soon as mid-October.

The turbocharged 2.8L 4-cyl. is based on a global platform currently used in small pickups, chassis cabs, SUVs, vans, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment around the world, but has been tailored specifically for the North American automotive aftermarket.

“The proven platform is an efficient and clean alternative that brings new power to vehicles with older, dirtier engines beyond their useful life,” Cummins says in a news release.

The R2.8 Turbo Diesel kit includes accessories vital to installation, from the complete front-end accessory drive all the way to the throttle pedal and dashboard display, with all of the necessary wiring in between, Cummins says.

