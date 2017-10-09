Proterra, a designer and builder of zero-emissions heavy-duty vehicles, announces 21 new and eight existing customers have been awarded Low or No Emission Vehicle Deployment (Low-No) grants from the Federal Transit Admin.

Of the $55 million in Low-No funds awarded to 51 projects in 39 states, 55% were granted to public transit agencies that partnered with Burlingame, CA-based Proterra on their grant applications. Twenty-nine grant winners in 24 states stretching from Alaska to Florida will use their funds to buy or lease Proterra’s Catalyst electric buses, battery systems and charging infrastructure.

Low-No funds, included in the Fixing Americaʼs Surface Transportation Act passed by Congress and signed into law in December 2015, support the development of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced technologies, Proterra says in a news release. Eligible projects included the replacement, rehabilitation, lease or purchase of buses, bus-related equipment and facilities.

‟We applaud these transit agencies for their march toward zero-emission, all-electric fleets,ˮ Proterra CEO Ryan Popple says. ‟As we build momentum towards a cleaner, healthier future, we are excited to partner with this latest round of Low-No recipients to help eliminate fossil fuels from their transit operations.ˮ

Proterra already has sold more than 400 zero-emissions buses to 42 different municipal, university and commercial transit agencies in 20 states. The company says its configurable Catalyst platform is capable of serving the full daily mileage needs of nearly every U.S. transit route on a single charge.

