LONDON – Williams Advanced Engineering, one of the leading F1 racing teams, looks set to enter the electric-vehicle market by unveiling a lightweight platform for the technology at the Low Carbon Vehicle Show.

The Grove, U.K.-based engineering house says its FW-EVX suggests a future with lighter, safer, greener EVs with longer range and better performance. The concept features innovations in battery pack design, cooling systems and lightweight structures, which have each been integrated into a single, scalable platform, the company says.

Williams engineers additionally have developed a highly automated, near-zero waste process that is being implemented to create fiber-reinforced suspension components on the EV platform, providing up to 40% weight reduction over a conventional aluminum wishbone. Williams also will showcase its process of forming high-strength 3-D structures from 2-D nanomaterials, creating an exoskeleton for a battery module that also contributes to the structural performance of the battery.

“Vehicle efficiency has always been core to Williams, whether it be in (F1) or with Williams Advanced Engineering’s customer projects,” says Paul McNamara, technical director at Williams Advanced Engineering. “These technologies, and our thinking around how to create a tightly integrated, lightweight chassis and powertrain package, have the potential to greatly increase the competitiveness of the next generation of electric vehicles.

“By making EVs more attractive to consumers, we can help accelerate their adoption and the air-quality benefits they bring,” he adds.

Craig Wilson, managing director at Williams Engineering, says the project represents a new direction for the company’s engineering business.

“(Our) R&D team has developed the proprietary innovations and has submitted patents for a number of the inventions,” he says. “We believe there is a high-potential business opportunity here, and are excited to see where this could take us.”