LONDON – Ford will test a fleet of plug-in hybrid Transit light-commercial vehicles with U.K. owner-driver customers this year ahead of a full product launch in 2019.

Twenty gasoline-electric vehicles will be tested at a variety of organizations including local authorities and trade bodies representing small operators. Ford will announce who will be testing the vans at the Commercial Vehicle Show later this month.

Its aim is to assess the practicality and usability of hybrid vehicles in a fleet market thus far skeptical about alternative technologies. However, many urban operators may see the gasoline plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles as a solution to expected government clampdowns on diesel vehicles that are being blamed for an estimated 40,000 annual air-quality-related deaths in the U.K.

The move also follows a London trial announced in January, supported by Transport for London, involving a 12-month test of 20 plug-in Transit Custom vans.

Speaking at the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders’ “Connected” event, Graham Hoare, director of global vehicle evaluation and verification-Ford product development, says: “The so-called ‘white van man’ is typically tech-averse and we feel it is better to tackle this head-on. They are a specific breed that is very cost-conscious and productivity focused, and we want to work with these people directly to see what we can learn.”

Practicality issues include the fact that a PHEV usually requires a large battery and that could compromise the Transit’s load capacity. The aim is to ensure the space needed to accommodate the battery will not be at the expense of the vehicle’s payload.

“Our challenge is to not reduce the payload capacity while delivering environmental and cost benefits,” Hoare says.

The trials will be held over a 1-year period and it is expected the final specification and format of the Transit PHEV will be based on consumer feedback.