Alternative-fuel specialist nanoFlowcell will launch an updated concept version of its low-voltage-flow-cell Quant sports coupe at the Geneva auto show.

The car will introduce nanoFlowcell’s 48V low-voltage drive with what the company calls the world’s first variably controllable mobile flow cell. The technology provides a constant source of electrical energy for all-new low-voltage electric motors that generate race-car-grade power.

An improved cell membrane with six cells is arranged in series and new low-voltage motors, nanoFlowcell says. The system uses two fuel tanks of electrolytic fluids, one with a positive charge and the other with a negative. This flow-cell technology is a combination of battery and fuel-cell power fed by an electrolyte liquid called bi-ION, which mainly consists of water.

A picture of the concept’s rear end shows it heavily borrows from the design of the Quant FE high-voltage flow-cell concept unveiled at last year’s Geneva show. Speed claims once again are impressive, with the manufacturer boasting the four electric motors in the all-wheel-drive vehicle generate 760 hp for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.4 seconds, reach a restricted top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h) and provide a potential range of more than 620 miles (1,000 km).