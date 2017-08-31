Honda provides the clearest indication yet that it intends to adopt differing electrification strategies for various global markets.

That’s because its teaser statement for the global launch of the Honda Urban EV Concept at the upcoming Frankfurt auto show declares the event will “reveal the next steps in its plan for electrification of its European car range.”

This flies in the face of the hydrogen-fuel-cell strategy being employed in Honda’s home market as the Tokyo government demands Japanese automakers provide battery technology alongside hydrogen as a mass energy-storage solution.

While only a dashboard-charging graphic has been released by Honda, industry-watchers expect the concept to be an updated version of the Honda P-NUT (personal-neo urban transport), a compact city car revealed in 2009.

Also being previewed debuting at Frankfurt will be the European version of the new CR-V hybrid SUV, a new-look Jazz supermini and the new diesel-powered variant of the 10th-generation Civic hatchback.