Honda of America Mfg.’s Anna, OH, engine plant, the automaker’s largest engine plant in the world, celebrates the 25 millionth engine produced there since it opened in 1985.

Honda recently invested $47 million in the Anna plant for the introduction of the new engine lineup for the ’18 Honda Accord, including two new, direct-injected VTEC Turbo 4-cyl. engines and the 2.0L i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle engine for the Accord Hybrid. Total investment at the plant now exceeds $2.7 billion.

“Building 25 million engines is not just a major production milestone, but symbolic of the passion and commitment invested by our associates, past and present, to satisfy 25 million customers,” plant manager Paul Dentinger says in a news release.

The 25 millionth engine, produced on Line 4, was a 1.5L turbo-4 that will be installed in an all-new ’18 Accord, assembled 45 miles (72 km) to the east at the Marysville Auto Plant. The Anna plant also makes the 306-hp turbo engine that powers the Civic Type-R built in the U.K., the most powerful engine ever offered in a Honda production vehicle in the U.S.

The 2.5-million-sq.-ft. (232,250-sq.-m) Anna facility has 3,200 employees and supplies engines and components for 14 Honda and Acura products made in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Canada and other locations across the globe. The factory has four assembly lines and two casting operations.

The Anna plant reached its milestone 32 years after it opened. At its current production rate of 1.18 million engines annually, it will take only 21 years for the factory to build another 25 million engines.

jirwin@wardsauto.com