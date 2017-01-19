Mini announces the launch of its biggest top-gun sports model to date with the new John Cooper Works Countryman.

With an output of 231 hp coupled to Mini’s ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, the new JCW Countryman claims a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of just 6.5 seconds for both the standard 6-speed manual transmission and optional 8-speed Steptronic sports gearbox.

The 2.0L I-4 engine boasts 13 hp more than the previous JCW Countryman using a turbocharging system integrated into the cast-steel manifold, gasoline direct injection, fully variable valve control system and variable camshaft control. With turbocharger pressure raised to 2.2 bar, the engine reaches maximum torque of 258 lb.-ft. (350 Nm) between 1,450 and 4,500 rpm and peak power between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm.

Claimed fuel efficiency is an average of 31.8 mpg (7.4 L/100 km) and carbon-dioxide emissions of 169 g/km for the manual transmission while the sports automatic achieves 34.1 mpg (6.9 L/100 km) and 158 g/km of CO2 emissions.

The car will make its world debut in April at the Shanghai auto show ahead of a spring market launch.