WHITLEY, U.K. – Jaguar Land Rover reveals the model applications for its latest generation Ingenium range of engines first announced last fall.

John Pepprell, manager-engine planning and strategy, tells WardsAuto the new gasoline version can deliver up to 300 hp and achieve 15% greater efficiency than JLR’s current engines.

The powerplants’ first applications will be seen in the Jaguar F-Pace performance SUV and the XF and XE sports sedans.

Three versions of the new engines will be used in the F-Pace, each a 2.0L 4-cyl. diesel generating 163 hp and carbon-dioxide emissions as low as 126 g/km, JLR says. A manual rear-wheel-drive iteration delivers 280 lb.-ft. (380 Nm) of torque and a claimed fuel economy of up to 49.3 mpg (4.8 L/100 km), making it the most efficient engine in the range, the automaker claims.

The existing 4-cyl., 180-hp Ingenium diesel is available for the first time with automatic RWD transmission as part of ʼ18 model-year enhancements, delivering CO 2 emissions of 134 g/km and combined fuel economy of 46.1 mpg (5.1 L/100 km).

Performance enthusiasts will be able to choose a new, high-output Ingenium diesel producing 240 hp. The all-wheel-drive variant is available with Jaguar’s 8-speed automatic gearbox and delivers claimed CO 2 emissions of 153 g/km, fuel economy of 40.6 mpg (5.8 L/100 km) and acceleration from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.2 seconds.

A 2.0L, 4-cyl. gasoline-powered Ingenium engine making 250 hp is available with an automatic transmission and AWD in the U.K. It has single twin-scroll turbocharger and produces 269 lb.-ft. (365 Nm) of torque from only 1,200 rpm. JLR claims a sprint from 0-62 mph in 6.8 seconds and CO 2 emissions of 170 g/km, returning fuel economy of 31.8 mpg (7.4 L/100 km).

In addition to unveiling its new lineup of Ingenium engines, JLR announces an in-car cashless payment system. Owners will be able to use their infotainment-system touchscreen to pay for fuel at Shell service stations rather than use a card at the pump. The Shell app, launching in the U.K. before a global rollout, will allow users to select how much fuel they require and pay using PayPal or Apple Pay – without exiting their vehicle. Android Pay will be added later this year.

Once the driver has filled up, an electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen and a receipt will be sent to the driver’s email address.